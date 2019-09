President Reuven Rivlin is about to ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next government.





Breaking: @netanyahu is about to be asked by @PresidentRuvi to form a government — Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman) September 25, 2019



This is a developing story.

