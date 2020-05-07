The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

President Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution

By REUTERS  
MAY 7, 2020 01:10
President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed legislation passed by both houses of Congress to limit a president's ability to wage war against Iran, as Trump wages a campaign of maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic.
"This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party," Trump said in a statement released by the White House. "The few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands."
The Senate, where Trump's fellow Republicans hold a 53-to 47-seat majority, is expected to hold a veto-override vote as soon as Thursday.
The resolution, which passed the House of Representatives in March and the Senate in April, was the latest effort by Congress to wrest back from the White House its constitutionally guaranteed authority to declare war.
A handful of Republicans in both houses supported the measure when it passed, but not enough to muster the two-thirds majority necessary in both houses to override a veto.
Brazil reports 10,503 new coronavirus cases in record daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 01:21 AM
Iraqi lawmakers approve government of new prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 01:16 AM
Security cabinet to meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/06/2020 11:51 PM
US CDC records 22,303 new coronavirus cases, 2,523 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 11:47 PM
Netanyahu, Gantz announce government to be sworn in on May 13
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/06/2020 11:00 PM
IDF Major-General Tamir Yadai finishes term at Home Front Command
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/06/2020 09:49 PM
Huldai to Siman Tov: City can’t prevent people from swimming, you do it
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/06/2020 09:29 PM
Donald Trump to announce new members of coronavirus task force by Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 08:57 PM
Government announces the official Lag Ba'omer bonfire line-up
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/06/2020 08:37 PM
Israeli soccer to return on May 30
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/06/2020 08:23 PM
Andrew Cuomo says some states are making a mistake by reopening
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 07:41 PM
Baltic states to create "travel bubble" as coronavirus curbs eased
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 05:17 PM
Donald Trump says will keep coronavirus task force indefinitely
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 05:01 PM
Smotrich to Arab-Israeli MKs: You invented a people a day and a half ago
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/06/2020 04:46 PM
Shaked: Annexing the West Bank is the dream of the people
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/06/2020 03:59 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by