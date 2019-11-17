NYC Conference
Protesters regain control of third bridge in Baghdad

Iraqi protesters regained control of a third bridge leading to Baghdad's Green Zone on Sunday, taking further ground in the biggest wave of anti-government demonstrations in decades.
Security forces used tear gas and stun bombs to prevent protesters from getting right across Ahrar Bridge in central Baghdad, part of a weeks-long attempt to disrupt traffic and reach the Green Zone housing government ministry and embassies.

Protesters made a barricade of old cabinets, trash cans and metal sheeting on the bridge while security forces took positions behind blast walls installed to prevent protesters from crossing to the other side. Protesters who choked on the tear gas were evacuated by tuk-tuk, a Reuters cameraman said.

On Saturday, Iraqi demonstrators reoccupied part of adjacent Sinak Bridge and a nearby tall building in Baghdad that security forces had pushed them away from a week before. They have held a third bridge, Jamhuriya, since October 25.

More than 300 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Protesters are demanding the overthrow of a political class seen as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests.

In Basra in the south, dozens of protesters burned tires and briefly blocked some roads on Sunday, before police managed to restore control and reopen them, police said.

The unrest has shattered the relative calm that followed the defeat of Islamic State in 2017.

Rocket hits Baghdad Green Zone, no casualties reported - police, diplomat
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 07:20 PM
Hong Kong police threaten to use live fire if 'rioters' use lethal weapon
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 06:44 PM
Netanyahu updates Goldin, Shaul family
Rivlin called on Likud and Blue and White to ‘get a grip’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/17/2019 04:14 PM
Joint List: ‘Netanyahu has done, will do, anything’ to stay in power
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/17/2019 03:40 PM
Russia to return Ukraine captured naval ships on Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 03:28 PM
Palestinian media: Two kids seriously injured by IDF near Ramallah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/17/2019 02:52 PM
Khamenei blames counter-revolution, enemies for "sabotage" in Iran gasoline price protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 12:11 PM
Russia begins moving captured Ukrainian navy ships - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 11:38 AM
N.Korea says nuclear issues will not be on agenda unless U.S. 'hostile policy' discussed -KCNA
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 09:24 AM
Hong Kong police say media officer hit by arrow in standoff with protesters
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 08:49 AM
At least seven killed in gas explosion in Bangladesh
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 08:46 AM
Joint List's Tibi: We are willing to do a lot to bring down Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/17/2019 08:44 AM
U.S., South Korea postpone military drills to bolster N.Korea's peace effort
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 07:37 AM
