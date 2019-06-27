Protesters storm Bahrain embassy in Baghdad after U.S.-backed summit - watch

Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims march during a parade marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq May 31, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)
Protesters burning Israeli and American flags and some carrying Palestinian flags, stormed the Bahrain embassy on Thursday night in Baghdad, according to reports and photos posted online.
Saudi Arabia’s Gulf Affairs Minister Thamer Al-Sabhan condemned the incident as “very unfortunate.”
It comes in the wake of a US-backed conference in Bahrain on June 25-26 that saw Bahrain’s Foreign Minister express openness to Israel and Jews.
In Iraq many pro-Iranian groups and pro-Palestinian activists were outraged. Over the last two days there has been growing incitement against the Gulf Arab countries in Iraq. Kata’ib Hezbollah, a Shi’ite paramilitary linked to Iran
, condemned Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and their allies as “tools” of the US and accused them of being allied to “Zionists.” In addition Iran has accused Bahrain of “betrayal” for hosting the summit.
Video on Aletejah TV showed the protesters “storming” the embassy. The protest reached the embassy around ten in the evening and people began to climb over walls that appeared to surround the embassy building. According to the Bahrain Ministry of Foreign Affairs website their embassy in Baghdad is located in Al-Mansour district in an alley. The Embassy’s office is in the al-Rashid Hotel. This is a bit confusing because the hotel is just north of the Green Zone whereas the Mansour district area shows the Embassy to be near the Russian embassy in an area west of the Green Zone. This entire area is well known and full of cafes and malls.
Bahrain already has tense relations with Baghdad after accusing leading politician Muqtada al-Sadr in April of meddling in Bahrain’s affairs. On June 21 Bahrain condemned a terror attack in Baghdad that targeted a mosque and expressed condolences with the victims.
