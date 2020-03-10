Purim events in central Jerusalem cancelled

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
By CELIA JEAN  
MARCH 10, 2020 13:14
Purim celebrations that were set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in central Jerusalem were cancelled, the Jerusalem Municipality, announced Tuesday morning.
Events that have been cancelled are as follows:- The Purim celebration in the Mahane Yehuda market the evening of March 10.
- The family celebrations at Safra Square ranging  from Yafo St. to the Mahane Yehuda market on March 11
- The street party on Nissim Behar St. and Agrippas st. in Nahlaot on March 11
The Jerusalem Municipality, Israel Police and the Health Ministry made the decision together.
"This is a difficult, but necessary decision. I want to assure everyone that as soon as we are able, we will celebrate to the best of our ability," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon.

