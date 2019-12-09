The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Putin meets Ukraine leader for first time at Paris peace summit

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 9, 2019 18:56
Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the first time on Monday at a summit in Paris aimed at advancing efforts to restore peace to eastern Ukraine.
Zelenskiy and Putin are holding talks together with the leaders of France and Germany in a renewed effort to end a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014. (nL8N28F2Y1]
Diplomats however caution that the prospects for peace are bleak, with Zelenskiy, a comedian-turned-president, politically constrained at home and wary of conceding too much, and Putin showing little interest in bending to outside pressure.
After a series of bilateral meetings at the Elysee Palace, Putin and Zelenskiy entered the room for a meeting of the four leaders making little eye contact with one another and with no smiles. They did not shake hands for the cameras.
"The main issue is a question of confidence-building so that we can move towards the objective of restoring Ukraine's sovereignty," said a French diplomatic source.
There has been scant sign of a peaceful solution to the crisis despite a 2015 ceasefire deal in Minsk. Monday's summit is the first time the four leaders have met under the so-called Normandy format since 2016.
Many Ukrainians are concerned about compromising with Russia. They see Putin as an aggressor seeking to restore the Kremlin's influence on the former Soviet republic and ruin Ukraine's aspiration for closer European ties.
Kiev wants to seal a lasting ceasefire in the Donbass region, the exchange of all prisoners, and a timeline for the withdrawal of all illegal armed forces from regions under the control of Russia-backed separatists, Ukrainian officials said.
The summit comes at a time Macron's overtures to Putin for a reset of relations have unnerved European allies, in particular former communist countries in eastern and central European countries who cherish their European Union membership and rely heavily on NATO for their security.
French officials say the Paris summit is a test for Macron's strategy.
"As much as I am skeptical of Macron’s view of Russia, it would have been a mistake not to try unblocking the Donbass deadlock through a Normandy summit. Now let’s see what gives (or does not)," said Brune Tertrais, Deputy Director of the Paris-based Strategic Research Foundation.
Key to the Minsk accords succeeding are elections in the disputed eastern Donbass region of Ukraine, diplomats say. But both sides accuse each other of failing to stick to the 2015 deal, which includes restoring Ukrainian state control over the entire border with Russia and the withdrawal of heavy weaponry from the conflict zone.
UK PM Johnson criticized for response to photo of sick child, debating NHS
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 07:02 PM
Russia hands out passports to 125,000 residents of rebel-held east Ukraine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:52 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu calls for last ditch talks with Blue and White
WADA president laments 'almost never-ending' Russian doping saga
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:51 PM
Turkey joins Nobel ceremony boycott in protest against Handke
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:49 PM
Smoke in cockpit incident snarls traffic at Washington airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:42 PM
WADA sanctions are inappropriate and excessive - Russian Olympic Committee
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:40 PM
IDF soldier seriously injured by lightning strike
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/09/2019 04:54 PM
More than two dozen people feared missing after NZ volcanic eruption kills 5
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 04:45 PM
Two sentenced in Jordan for planning attack against Israeli embassy
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/09/2019 04:26 PM
Donald Trump to meet Russia's foreign minister on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 02:28 PM
New Zealand police: No more survivors expected from volcano eruption
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 01:41 PM
Senior North Korean official: Trump is a heedless and erratic old man
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 01:02 PM
Japan and Iran discuss possibility of Hassan Rouhani visiting
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 12:34 PM
Turkey says has deported 11 French 'terrorist' suspects
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 12:32 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by