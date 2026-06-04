A Jewish woman was beaten, choked, and had her hair torn out in an alleged antisemitic attack in a New York City subway on Sunday, according to the New York Police Department, the victim, and a video published by the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

Bronx resident Diana Smith was charged with hate crime assault, hate crime criminal obstruction of breathing, and aggravated harassment after a confrontation that escalated after she began making inquiries into whether other passengers were Jewish.

According to the victim, Smith had been discussing Jews and how they were ostensibly stealing wealth before the suspect allegedly turned to her because she saw the “reflection” of a Jew.

“Jews are eating kids,” Smith said, according to the video published by CAM. “You’re a Jew, I smell the kids.”

Jewish victim attacked on subway

Smith allegedly choked the victim, and when she was pulled away by other passengers, she complained that it was “okay for her to eat a kid, but I can’t choke her down.”

According to the victim, Smith then allegedly attacked her again, choking her, kicking her to the ground, and grabbing her hair. The suspect reportedly continued to punch the victim while she was on the floor. The hair that was clasped in the suspect’s hand was torn out, according to pictures shared with The Jerusalem Post.