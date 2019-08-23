Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Qatari envoy enters Gaza - Palestinian report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 23, 2019 03:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Amadi entered the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Palestinian media reports.

The reports come following earlier indications that al-Amadi did not receive permission to transfer funds to the cash-strapped Gaza Strip, Walla! NEWS reported.No more information about the visit was made available.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 23, 2019
Five people killed in stampede at Algiers rap concert

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings