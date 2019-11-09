Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Quake of 5.6 magnitude hits southern Guatemala

By REUTERS
November 9, 2019 11:09
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hit southern Guatemala early on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake's epicenter was 8.2 km (5.1 miles) northwest of the town of Casillas and about 50 km (31 miles) southwest of the capital, Guatemala City. It struck at a depth of 197 km (122 miles), the USGS said.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 9, 2019
Iraq's Umm Qasr port reopens, operations resume -port official

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings