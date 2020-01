Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev has lauded the Supreme Court's decision not to rule on the legality of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu serving as prime minister while under indictment, until after March elections“The people are the sovereign,” she tweeted. “The people will decide who will be the Prime Minister of Israel.”

