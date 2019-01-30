11th grader terrorist killed after attempting to stab guard near Jerusalem

.
A teenaged female terrorist was killed after attempting to stab security forces at the Za'ayem crossing near Ma'ale Adumim on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, according to a police spokesperson.
The teenager lived in Ramallah and was in the 11th grade.
The terrorist approached the checkpoint with a knife and tried to stab one of the security guards. The guards opened fire and the suspect was killed. The security guards were not injured.
The commander of the Jerusalem district, Major General Yoram Halevi, assessed the situation on the ground and heightened security in the area.
A week and a half ago, a Palestinian terrorist attempted to stab a soldier near an army base in the Samaria region near Nablus and was killed by another IDF soldier.
The terrorist came by vehicle from the city of Shechem, stopped his car next to an IDF checkpoint, and attempted to stab the soldier.
