Report: Iran increasing supply flights to Syria

Iran is increasing the frequency of its supply flights to Syria, even as some of the flights are changing their routes to avoid detection, Hadashot News reported Sunday.
Sunday morning, one Iranian supply aircraft left Tehran for the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, while another departed for Damascus from the Iranian city of Kermanshah, stopping on its way in Iraq, the report said.
An Iranian cargo plane that has been flagged as flying suspicious cargo to Damascus and Beirut made dozens of flights in the fall of 2017, according to flight tracking data, The Jerusalem Post reported last week.
An analysis of the flights shows that this plane routinely flies to Damascus and also has flown to Beirut, Qatar and Istanbul.
Western intelligence sources said in September that Fars Air Qeshm, a civilian airline in Iran, was “suspected of smuggling weapons into Lebanon,” reports indicated.
It was linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) according to a Washington Institute for Near East Policy piece in 2017.
In April of 2018, it was also flagged for suspicion of flying weapons to Syria.Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.
