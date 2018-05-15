Report: Palestinian killed in protests near Gaza border

A Palestinian was killed Tuesday by IDF forces during protests near the border fence of the Gaza strip, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health said.



The 51-year-old man was fatally shot along the frontier in the central Gaza Strip after thousands of Palestinians took part in funerals for Monday's dead.



At least 58 Palestinians were killed Monday during the bloodiest day since the end of the 2014 war. The IDF said on Tuesday 24 of those killed were members of Hamas or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.



Reuters and Yasser Okbi/Maariv contributed to this report.



