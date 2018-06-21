June 21 2018
Tammuz, 8, 5778
Report: Trump administration will stop prosecuting migrant parents

By REUTERS
June 21, 2018 19:35
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration will stop prosecuting parents who cross into the United States illegally with children, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing an unidentified US official.

Border Patrol agents have been told stop sending parents with children to federal courthouses for prosecution. "We're suspending prosecutions of adults who are members of family units until ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) can accelerate resource capability to allow us to maintain custody," the official was quoted as saying.


