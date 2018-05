An explosion at the Aqaba Hotel in Jordan was reported on social media on Monday. The hotel, in the Jordanian city of Aqaba, sits across the water from the Israeli city of Eilat. Videos posted on social media show smoke rising and voices in the videos say they heard an explosion.



Other reports indicate the explosion may have come from rockets fired by ISIS affiliated groups in Sinai toward Israel that missed their target.



