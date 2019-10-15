Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rina Shnerb's suspected murderer regains consciousness, to be interrogated

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 15, 2019 14:45
The Shin Bet is set to interrogate Samar Arbid, the suspected leader of a group of terrorists who killed Rina Shnerb near the Dolev settlement in August.

Arbid regained consciousness at Hadassah Hospital at Mount Scopus after he collapsed during interrogations in critical condition.


