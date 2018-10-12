Rioters on Gaza border blow hole through fence, attempt attack on IDF post

Breaking news.
Approximately 14 thousand rioters gathered along the Gaza border on Friday evening.
The rioters threw exlosive devices, grenades and Molotov cocktails, set tires on fire and threw stones at IDF soldiers along the fence.
The IDF fighters responded with open fire according to procedures for dispersing riots.
IDF soldiers recognized several terrorists that climbed over the fence on the southern side of Gaza and into Israel. The terrorists placed an explosive there that set fire to the fence.
Immediately after this, IDF soldiers recognized several terrorists that had entered Israel. They approached an IDF post. The IDF responded with open fire in their direction.
No IDF soldiers were injured and the terrorists were killed.
This is one of the more extreme cases in the last series of riots along the Gaza fence, as terrorists were able to penetrate the fence and arrive in proximity with an IDF post.
