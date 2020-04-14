Rivlin: Hosting my daughter was ‘wrong,' I'm doing it right this time





Chag Sameach, the Rivlins I was wondering whether to write again before the Chag. Sometimes, it is better to speak out and accept the anger face-on. You were angry with me this week about a wrong decision I made and had no justification. This time, I am doing things differently.Chag Sameach, the Rivlins pic.twitter.com/O4A3MOstO6 April 14, 2020 President Reuven Rivlin tweeted on Tuesday that he understands the public's outrage following his violating Health Ministry orders and hosting his daughter and her family for Passover, but he is finishing the holiday "differently." The tweet was accompanied by a picture of Rivlin and his family talking over Zoom, a video chatting platform.

The public was also upset that Rivlin's daughter was able to be tested for coronavirus, as many Israelis' requests to be checked have either been denied or gone unanswered.