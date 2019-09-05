Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rivlin 'surprised' that Netanyahu refused to return PM mandate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 5, 2019 11:53
President Reuven Rivlin said he was "surprised" to find out Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to return the mandate to him once he had failed to form a coalition following the last election in April, in a Channel 12 interview with journalist Yonit Levi on Thursday morning.

"As someone who cares deeply for the rule of law and is concerned about the tyranny of the majority, I cannot say that I was disappointed but I was surprised," Rivlin said.


