Rivlin 'surprised' that Netanyahu refused to return PM mandate

President Reuven Rivlin said he was "surprised" to find out Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to return the mandate to him once he had failed to form a coalition following the last election in April, in a Channel 12 interview with journalist Yonit Levi on Thursday morning.



"As someone who cares deeply for the rule of law and is concerned about the tyranny of the majority, I cannot say that I was disappointed but I was surprised," Rivlin said.



