Four rockets fired into Israel from Gaza, no injuries or damage reported

Rocket alert sirens were sounded in southern Israel a short time ago as four rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel.The sirens were heard in Nahal Oz, Saad and Kfar Aza.
Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said no injuries or damage were reported in the first such attack in three weeks.There was no immediately claim of responsibility from the Palestinian Gaza Strip, which Israel keeps under blockade citing security concerns over its Islamist rulers Hamas.Last month, a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon as it hosted a rally with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, prompting him to seek shelter briefly before returning to the venue. No one was hurt.But simmering tensions have mostly remained calm since a two-day surge of violence in November between Israel and the armed Gaza-based faction Islamic Jihad that left 34 Palestinians dead and dozens of Israelis injured.
The IDF reported that two of the rockets fell in open territory and two were intercepted by the Iron Dome.
