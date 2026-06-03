Antisemitic hate crimes surged in New York City in the month of May 2026, with a total of 41 confirmed incidents, the New York Police Department (NYPD) announced Wednesday.

This marked a 71% increase from the same month in 2025. It also meant that hate crimes targeting Jews made up 60% of all hate crimes in the city last month.

The number of reported antisemitic hate crimes was 60, 61% of the total number of reported (unconfirmed) hate crimes.

So far in 2026, there have been 152 confirmed antisemitic hate crimes. There have been 17 confirmed hate crimes against Muslims, 9 against Asian people, and 18 against Black people.

Jews make up 10% of the population of the city.

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) vehicle is seen outside the Israeli Consulate building in Manhattan, New York City, US, May 22, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force investigates incidents

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force (HCTF) investigates allegations of hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents.

After an incident is flagged as a possible hate crime, the HCTF investigates and determines, in consultation with the NYPD Legal Bureau, whether it constitutes a hate crime under New York State law.

If an incident is deemed a hate crime under the law, it will be categorized as a confirmed hate crime.

The NYPD provides data on confirmed hate crimes along with the universe of reported hate crimes, whether or not they are ultimately confirmed as hate crimes by the HCTF.

Outside of hate crimes, the city the fewest murders, shooting incidents, and shooting victims in recorded history for the first five months of the year.

“Across our city, the NYPD is delivering on its mission to keep New Yorkers safe,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch.