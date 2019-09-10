Netanyahu flees rocket fire hours after annexation announcement

Five rockets were launched from Gaza at Ashkelon and Ashdod on Tuesday night, hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of the annexation of the Jordan Valley if he is re-elected.



It was reported that two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, and no injuries were reported.

During the siren, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delivering a speech to Likud activists in Ashdod and was forced to step off the stage. Videos showed a chaotic scene as the PM was ushered away by his security.About twenty minutes later, the prime minister resumed his speech.“If Hamas is shooting at us in a live broadcast, you can understand they don’t want us here. So prepare for another one. We’ll evacuate, and then we’ll return,” Netanyahu told Likud supporters.Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman was evacuated from a Yisrael Beytenu event at a restaurant in Ashdod. Liberman did not go to a shelter or safe room; he finished his remarks and went to his car.Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi was also in the area.This is s developing story.Lahav Harkov and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this story.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });