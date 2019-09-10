Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu flees rocket fire hours after annexation announcement

It was reported that two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, and no injuries were reported.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 10, 2019 21:50
1 minute read.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steps off stage as rocket sirens sound in Ashdod.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steps off stage as rocket sirens sound in Ashdod.

Five rockets were launched from Gaza at Ashkelon and Ashdod on Tuesday night, hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of the annexation of the Jordan Valley if he is re-elected.

It was reported that two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, and no injuries were reported.

During the siren, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delivering a speech to Likud activists in Ashdod and was forced to step off the stage. Videos showed a chaotic scene as the PM was ushered away by his security.

About twenty minutes later, the prime minister resumed his speech.


“If Hamas is shooting at us in a live broadcast, you can understand they don’t want us here. So prepare for another one. We’ll evacuate, and then we’ll return,” Netanyahu told Likud supporters.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman was evacuated from a Yisrael Beytenu event at a restaurant in Ashdod. Liberman did not go to a shelter or safe room; he finished his remarks and went to his car.

Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi was also in the area.

This is s developing story.

Lahav Harkov and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this story.


Related Content

September 10, 2019
Grapevine: An unknown side to his character

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut