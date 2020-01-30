Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border communities

Rocket sirens sounded on Thursday night in the Gaza border communities of Nir Am, Sderot, Ivim, and the area.Multiple explosions were heard soon after. The reason for the sirens is under investigation.
