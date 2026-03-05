An El Al repatriation flight was prevented from landing at Ben-Gurion Airport by Iranian strikes, N12 reported on Thursday morning.

The plane was reportedly only a minute from touching down when sirens sounded across central Israel, forcing it to climb back up.

Another two waves of Iranian missiles were launched against Israel later on Thursday, with no injuries reported to Magen David Adom or United Hatzalah during the attack, except for people getting injured while going to a safe room.

ISRAEL POLICE at the scene of a fallen piece of an Iranian missile, March 5, 2026. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel Police said they were at the scene of one fallen fragment of an Iranian missile in central Israel, though there were no injuries.

Unconfirmed reports also circulated online about another fragment in central Israel.

Second round of sirens from Hezbollah

Another round of sirens went off on Thursday afternoon in northern communities when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel.

Magen David Adom once again received no reports of injuries during the attack.

Iran strikes threatens West Bank

More strikes across central Israel later on Thursday reportedly led to a hit on the West Bank city of Nablus, according to unconfirmed reports on social media.

Magen David Adom did not report any injuries in this round of missiles from Iran.