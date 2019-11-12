Rockets from Gaza: Direct strike on factory in Sderot, no injuries

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Rockets from Gaza has continued to pound communities throughout the morning and early afternoon, following the assassination of Bahaa Abu Al-Ata, a senior commander in Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
The IDF has also been responding with air strikes on select targets in Gaza.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});