Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Rockets from Gaza: Direct strike on factory in Sderot, no injuries

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 12:26
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Rockets from Gaza has continued to pound communities throughout the morning and early afternoon, following the assassination of Bahaa Abu Al-Ata, a senior commander in Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The IDF has also been responding with air strikes on select targets in Gaza.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 12, 2019
IDF kills PIJ terrorists just before they launch rockets at Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings