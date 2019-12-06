Russia calls new U.S. sanctions over hacking a 'propaganda attack'

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that new U.S. sanctions against Russian individuals and firms over alleged cyber crimes were a "propaganda attack" and Moscow would respond to them, though it did not say how.U.S. authorities targeted a Russian cybercriminal group known as Evil Corp, indicting its Lamborghini-driving alleged leader and ordering asset freezes against 17 of his associates over a global, $100 million digital crime spree.The foreign ministry said the United States would need to have contacted Russia to obtain evidence about the crimes, adding: "As far as we know, there have been no such requests... Just as with the previous American attacks, these too won't remain without a response."