The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia is developing vaccine against coronavirus

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 22, 2020 15:18
MOSCOW  - Russia is working to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus strain in China, Rospotrebnadzor, the country's consumer safety regulator said on Wednesday, the RIA news agency reported.
"Yes, of course, the development of a vaccine is underway. Every time we have a mutation (of a virus), we start developing a vaccine immediately," Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, was cited as saying.RIA cited Elena Yezhlova, head of Rospotrebnadzor's Epidemiological Surveillance Department, as explaining the process.
"The development of a vaccine is a long and complicated process; a decision is made on the basis of risk and the level of need dictated by the current situation," Yezhlova was quoted as saying.
"At present, we will rely on the WHO's recommendations."
Rospotrebnadzor earlier on Wednesday confirmed it had strengthened sanitary and quarantine control at all entry points into the country due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.
IDF: Palestinians who infiltrated border not tied organized terror group
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 03:00 PM
Police seize illegal firearms, heroin and cocaine in Jaffa raid
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 02:53 PM
Rocket fire closes Tripoli's airport again
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 02:37 PM
Blue and White launches campaign among Ethiopian immigrants
UN envoy: annexation will deal a 'devastating blow' to the peace process
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 02:15 PM
Trump at Davos says climate change not hoax
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 02:10 PM
IDF investigates to see if 'women in tanks' pilot data was distorted
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 01:48 PM
Rouhani: Iran will never seek nuclear weapons, with or without deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 01:33 PM
Trump: US has plan to contain coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 12:19 PM
UN welcomes new Lebanese government, will help with economic crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 08:16 AM
Cathay: cabin crew can wear masks on mainland China flights due to virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 07:28 AM
Airlines scour the world for scarce 737 MAX simulators
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 06:55 AM
Macau confirms first new coronavirus case - Xinhua
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 05:39 AM
China says new virus adapting and mutating
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 05:37 AM
China takes more measures to protect healthcare workers in virus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 05:10 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by