Russian pardon commision recommends to release Naama Issachar

The Moscow region pardon commission discussing the case of Israeli-American Naama Issachar recommended that she is pardoned and released, Russian media reported on Monday.The commission forwarded their recommendation to Russian President Vladimir Putin who now holds the ball on her case."Naama, her relatives and lawyers hope that President Putin will make the decision to grant Naama Issachar as soon as possible, in accordance with his constitutional authority," Issachar's defense team commented.Issachar officially requested a pardon on Sunday in hopes it would lead to her release from a Russian jail, where she is serving a 7.5-year sentence for cannabis possession.During his trip to Israel last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally told Issachar’s mother, Yaffa, that her daughter would be freed.Yaffa reported that Putin told her, “I will return your girl home,” but he did not say when. She described the Russian leader as charming and down to earth.