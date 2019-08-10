Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russian police detain more than 70 over opposition protests - monitor

By REUTERS
August 10, 2019 17:17
Russian police detained 72 people on Saturday over opposition protests staged in several cities, the OVD-Info protest monitor said on social media.

Tens of thousands of Muscovites staged Russia's biggest political protest for years on Saturday, rallying to demand free city elections in spite of a government crackdown.

The monitor said 55 people had been detained in St Petersburg, 10 in Moscow and seven in Roston-on-Don.


