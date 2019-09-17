Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia's foreign ministry to summon acting N.Korean ambassador - RIA

By REUTERS
September 17, 2019
MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it will summon North Korea's top diplomatic representative in Moscow following the detention of North Korean vessels by Russia in the Sea of Japan, the RIA news agency reported.

Russian border guards detained two North Korean racketeering vessels in Russian territorial waters after one of them attacked a Russian patrol ship, the TASS news agency cited Russia's FSB security service as saying.


