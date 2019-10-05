Schiff: Inspector general right to decide whistleblower complaint credible

The US intelligence community's inspector general was correct in deciding a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump was urgent and credible, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement on Friday.

Inspector General Michael Atkinson testified before a closed-door hearing of Schiff's panel on Friday about the complaint, which is at the center of a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry of Trump.

