Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Security forces start to evacuate outpost near Yitzhar after clashes

The Civil Administration had two wooden buildings demolished recently because they were built illegally. The forces demolishing the buildings were violently attacked by Hilltop Youth.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 24, 2019 10:21

Security forces seen patroling the area around Yitzhar, Ocotber 24 2019

Security forces seen patroling the area around Yitzhar, Ocotber 24 2019

Security forces including border police and the Civil Administration entered the Kumi Ori outpost near Yitzhar to evacuate it on Thursday after violent clashes between soldiers and Jewish settlers in the area recently, according to Channel 13.

The buildings being evacuated are not used for housing.

The Civil Administration had two wooden buildings demolished recently because they were built illegally. The forces demolishing the buildings were violently attacked by Hilltop Youth.

The administration of Yitzhar called the evacuation a "violent move that harms settlement efforts to restore quiet."

"The town presented its staunch stance against the injury to the soldiers and precisely because of this the decision to demolish buildings as an act of punishment is a derogatory and improper conduct," added the administration. "Such a move stirs up things instead of calming them."

"The intention to destroy houses is collective punishment, improper and disproportionate," said Yitzhar's Secretariat. "We call to refrain from a draconian move like this that stirs things up instead of calming them down and call on Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu to be the responsible adult and restore the routine quiet to Yitzhar."


Related Content

IDF soldiers at the demolition of terrorist Islam Yousef Abu Hamid's house, al-Am’ari refugee camp,
October 24, 2019
IDF demolishes home of Palestinian terrorist, again

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings