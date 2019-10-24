Security forces start to evacuate outpost near Yitzhar after clashes

Security forces including border police and the Civil Administration entered the Kumi Ori outpost near Yitzhar to evacuate it on Thursday after violent clashes between soldiers and Jewish settlers in the area recently, according to Channel 13.



The buildings being evacuated are not used for housing.

The Civil Administration had two wooden buildings demolished recently because they were built illegally. The forces demolishing the buildings were violently attacked by Hilltop Youth.The administration of Yitzhar called the evacuation a "violent move that harms settlement efforts to restore quiet.""The town presented its staunch stance against the injury to the soldiers and precisely because of this the decision to demolish buildings as an act of punishment is a derogatory and improper conduct," added the administration. "Such a move stirs up things instead of calming them.""The intention to destroy houses is collective punishment, improper and disproportionate," said Yitzhar's Secretariat. "We call to refrain from a draconian move like this that stirs things up instead of calming them down and call on Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu to be the responsible adult and restore the routine quiet to Yitzhar."

