Senior Litvish Rabbi Karlitz passes away at 91

Senior Rabbi Nissim Karlitz passed away on Monday evening at the age of 93.



Rabbi Karlitz was a member of the leaders of the Degel Hatorah faction and served for many years as the rabbi of the Ramat Aharon neighborhood of Bnei Brak.

Rabbi Karlitz was hospitalized two weeks ago at the Maayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak due to cardiac problems. During the holiday, his condition deteriorated and eventually the announcement of his passing came out on Simchat Torah night.President Reuven Rivlin wrote to the family of the rabbi, recognizing him as "a guide to thousands of boys and students."He said that "his teachings, his modesty and humility, were his mark, a seal of truth which he carried with him in all his doings."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });