Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Senior Litvish Rabbi Karlitz passes away at 91

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 22, 2019 09:27
Rabbi Shmaryahu Yossef Nissim Karlitz

Rabbi Shmaryahu Yossef Nissim Karlitz. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Senior Rabbi Nissim Karlitz passed away on Monday evening at the age of 93.

Rabbi Karlitz was a member of the leaders of the Degel Hatorah faction and served for many years as the rabbi of the Ramat Aharon neighborhood of Bnei Brak.

Rabbi Karlitz was hospitalized two weeks ago at the Maayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak due to cardiac problems. During the holiday, his condition deteriorated and eventually the announcement of his passing came out on Simchat Torah night.

President Reuven Rivlin wrote to the family of the rabbi, recognizing him as "a guide to thousands of boys and students."

He said that "his teachings, his modesty and humility, were his mark, a seal of truth which he carried with him in all his doings."


Related Content

Meir Shamgar,
October 22, 2019
Meir Shamgar - modern father of legal system - funeral today

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings