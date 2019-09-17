Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shia militias attacked in Iraq -report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 02:32
Shia militias have been attacked in the Al-Bukamal region on the Iraq-Syria border, Arab media sources reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, an Iraqi officer "heard a drone in the air" before the strike.Israeli sources reported that the attack was targeting Iran-affiliated militias that were smuggling arms into the area.

Iraqi channel Al-Afaq claimed that Israel was behind the attack.


