Shia militias attacked in Iraq -report

Shia militias have been attacked in the Al-Bukamal region on the Iraq-Syria border, Arab media sources reported on Tuesday.



According to the report, an Iraqi officer "heard a drone in the air" before the strike.Israeli sources reported that the attack was targeting Iran-affiliated militias that were smuggling arms into the area.



Iraqi channel Al-Afaq claimed that Israel was behind the attack.



