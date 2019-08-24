Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shots fired at bus near Jordan's ancient Petra, no injuries -state news agency

By REUTERS
August 24, 2019 16:03
An unidentified gunman opened fire on a bus near Jordan's ancient city of Petra on Saturday but no passengers were onboard and no one was hurt, state news agency Petra said.

Petra, quoting the spokesman for Jordan's General Security, said the bus, belonging to Petra local authorities, was damaged by the gunfire.


