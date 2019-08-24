Shots fired at bus near Jordan's ancient Petra, no injuries -state news agency

An unidentified gunman opened fire on a bus near Jordan's ancient city of Petra on Saturday but no passengers were onboard and no one was hurt, state news agency Petra said.



Petra, quoting the spokesman for Jordan's General Security, said the bus, belonging to Petra local authorities, was damaged by the gunfire.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });