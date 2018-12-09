50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Singer, actor Yigal Bashan dead at 68 from suicide

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
December 9, 2018 18:49
Noted singer and television actor Yigal Bashan, loved by children of the 1980's for his show "Hopa Hey," was pronounced dead from suicide on Sunday evening.

Bashan won the singer of the year award in 1974 after he released a hit sing titled "Coffee at Berta's."

The song became an instant classic as it describes a person who seeks hope by going to a fortune teller who reads coffee grinds.



Much loved by the Israeli public, he starred in "Hopa Hey" from 1986 to 1995, a television program for children that featured noted actress Tzipi Shavit and the late Uzi Whitman.

He was active on the Israeli musical scene for over 50 years, winning a lifetime achievement award in 2016.

