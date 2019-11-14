Despite ceasefire, one rocket intercepted over Gaza border community

Sirens were heard in Nahal Oz, Tushiya, Alumim, Kfar Maimon on Thursday afternoon hours after a ceasefire was announced by the IDF.The IDF claims that the sirens went off in response to one rocket, which was intercepted over Netivot.Since Tuesday morning, rockets were fired at Israel by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) after the targeted killing of its leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata.Palestinian media reports that riots broke out Thursday evening in Gaza, calling for revenge for the targeted assassination of Rasmi Abu Malhus, who was the commander of the rocket launching unit of the PIJ.Gaza border communities decided to hold off on letting children back into school so far. Lessons will resume on Sunday."We are in contact with the IDF and are reviewing the developments," the heads of the Gaza border communities' authorities said in a mutual statement. "There is currently no change in other defensive guidelines. The decision was made with concern for students and educational staff."The Al-Quds spokesman, Abu Hamza, is going to make a public statement at 8 p.m., according to the PIJ.