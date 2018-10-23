Speaker called 'boring' by PM speaks out at Knesset

Breaking news.
Orna Peretz, the social activist who interrupted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Kiryat Shmona, spoke at the Knesset on Tuesday.
Netanyahu had harshly responded to Peretz in Kiryat Shmona, saying, "you are simply uninteresting; you are boring us."
At the Knesset, Peretz stated in tears that "that same day, the people clapped for Netanyahu. I felt exposed, naked due to being pushed, hit and cursed."
"My family and, in particular, my identical twin who is often confused for me, experience similar abuse," she continued.
