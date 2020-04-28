Stabbing attack in Kfar Saba, 62-year-old in serious condition - report

"When we arrived to the scene, we saw a woman, about 62-years-old, fully conscious lying on the road," said MDA medic Elazar Habani. "We conducted initial tests and saw a number of bleeding stab wounds. We gave her lifesaving treatment including stopping the bleeding and transferred her urgently to the hospital while continuing treatment and reported to the doctors who were waiting for us."

The suspected terrorist has been shot and was transferred to a hospital in serious condition by ZAKA. Israel Police are investigating the incident and searches are ongoing for an additional suspect. The background of the incident is still unclear.