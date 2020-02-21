Attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem

A woman attempted to stab a man near the Armon HaNetziv Promenade in Jerusalem on Friday, according to Israel Police. The man was uninjured and a nearby civilian and police officers managed to overpower the suspected terrorist who was transferred for questioning by police."I was walking in the area and heard screams. Civilians were panicking because of a woman holding a knife. I ran towards her and knocked the knife out of her hand. Meanwhile I asked the United Hatzalah center to call police to the scene. With the help of additional civilians, we kept her under control until the police came," said Yehiel Mayberg, a medic with United Hatzalah of Israel.