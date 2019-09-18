Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Stabbing attempt suspected at Qalandiya crossing, terrorist arrested

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 18, 2019 07:27
A female terrorist attempted to stab a police officer at the Qalandiya crossing near Jerusalem on Wednesday morning. Security forces  arrested the terrorist and she was reportedly injured. No security forces were injured. 
 
The woman was given medical care by MADA paramedics at the scene and the case is under an ongoing investigation.  


September 18, 2019
Likud MK:‘Liberman biggest winner in these elections’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

