Stabbing attempt suspected at Qalandiya crossing, terrorist arrested

A female terrorist attempted to stab a police officer at the Qalandiya crossing near Jerusalem on Wednesday morning. Security forces arrested the terrorist and she was reportedly injured. No security forces were injured.



The woman was given medical care by MADA paramedics at the scene and the case is under an ongoing investigation.

