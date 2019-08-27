Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

State witness in case 4000: I helped millionaire earn over 1bil NIS

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 27, 2019 20:19
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

State witness in Case 4000 Shlomo Filber confessed to aiding businessman Shaul Elovitch earn 1 billion and 800 mil NIS at the public’s expense, Channel 12 news reported on Tuesday.

At the time, Filber was acting as Communications Ministry Director-General and he ensured government policy favored Elovitch’s interests in Bezeq. It is suspected that in exchange for these favors, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara were able to direct coverage on the online news site Walla! Ensuring they would get favorable coverage.


