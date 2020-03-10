Supreme Court to Knesset: Halt discussing Netanyahu's legal affairs

The Supreme Court instructed the Knesset permits committee not to debate the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to grant him special permission to seek donation money to pay for his legal defense. The ruling was given on Tuesday and the debate was meant to be held on Wednesday.

The court responded to an appeal by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel which argued that nobody, even if he is a high ranking leader, can conceal information from a Knesset committee for so long and ignore its decisions only to be given a "prize" in the form of a fourth debate on his affairs. Netanyahu submitted the request three times already and was rejected as he refused to hand over any documentation about his finances.The court responded to an appeal by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel which argued that nobody, even if he is a high ranking leader, can conceal information from a Knesset committee for so long and ignore its decisions only to be given a "prize" in the form of a fourth debate on his affairs.