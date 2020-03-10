The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court to Knesset: Halt discussing Netanyahu's legal affairs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 10, 2020 19:33
The Supreme Court instructed the Knesset permits committee not to debate the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to grant him special permission to seek donation money to pay for his legal defense. The ruling was given on Tuesday and the debate was meant to be held on Wednesday.
Netanyahu submitted the request three times already and was rejected as he refused to hand over any documentation about his finances.
The court responded to an appeal by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel which argued that nobody, even if he is a high ranking leader, can conceal information from a Knesset committee for so long and ignore its decisions only to be given a "prize" in the form of a fourth debate on his affairs.  
 
  
Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 36% to 631
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 07:21 PM
New Jersey reports first coronavirus-related death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 07:08 PM
Police to step up enforcement, ensure people stay in quarantine
Liberman meets with Blue and White cockpit
Health Ministry reduces gatherings to 2,000 people amid coronavirus fear
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 06:43 PM
Fifth AIPAC attendee tested postive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 06:28 PM
Jordan bars entry from West Bank, Israel, Iraq, Egypt due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 06:17 PM
Coronavirus: sixth person dies in UK
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 05:31 PM
Vatican closes St. Peter's Square, Basilica to tourists due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 05:27 PM
Three new coronavirus cases diagnosed in Bethlehem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 05:18 PM
Iran should release all prisoners amid coronavirus: UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 04:07 PM
Morocco reports first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 03:19 PM
Ben-Gurion Airport train station to close from Wednesday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 03:09 PM
Harvard to move to virtual classes amid coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 03:06 PM
Attempted stabbing at Jerusalem police station
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 02:06 PM
