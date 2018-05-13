Suspected explosive device found at S.Africa mosque

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - A suspected explosive device was discovered on Sunday in a mosque near the South African port city of Durban where a fatal knife attack occurred last week, the eNCA TV news channel and other media reported.



A spokesman for the elite police Hawks unit said he was on his way to the scene and could only confirm the details once he arrived. The footage from eNCA showed a police presence at the mosque and worshipers gathered outside.



