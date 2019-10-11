Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Sweden to push for EU weapons embargo against Turkey

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 13:13
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

STOCKHOLM - Sweden will push for a European Union weapons embargo against Turkey at an EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday, the Swedish parliament decided on Friday, state radio reported.

Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Thursday condemned Turkey's military offensive in northeastern Syria."It violates international law, destabilizes the situation and risks having great humanitarian consequences, not the least for the Kurds. The UN's security council must immediately address the issue," she said on Twitter.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 11, 2019
Mexican president urges Pelosi to get USMCA trade deal approved

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings