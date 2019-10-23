Syria to establish 15 posts along border with Turkey

MOSCOW - Syria's government will establish 15 posts along its border with Turkey, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russia's Defence Ministry.



The creation of the posts is envisaged by a deal agreed on Tuesday between Russia and Turkey that will see Syrian and Russian forces deploy to northeast Syria to remove Kurdish YPG fighters and their weapons from the border with Turkey, Interfax said.



