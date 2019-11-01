Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Syrian leader Assad: Trump is the ‘best U.S. President’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 1, 2019 07:18
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that US President Donald Trump is the “best US president” so far in his opinion because he is honest about American intentions to grab Arab oil, Reuters reported on Friday citing Syrian official television.

Assad also said he is skeptical about Trump’s declaration US forces killed ISIS leader al-Baghdadi.    


