Syrian warplane targeted by Turkish forces in Idlib

By REUTERS  
MARCH 3, 2020 11:32
A Syrian government warplane was targeted by Turkish forces in Idlib on Tuesday, state news agency SANA reported.
It was not immediately clear if the plane was downed.
Turkey launched a military offensive last week in northwest Syria to push back government forces looking to re-take the rebel stronghold.
Germany reports 31 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 11:31 AM
Ukraine reports first coronavirus case - health official
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 11:30 AM
Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in good health
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 11:29 AM
Emirates airline asks staff to take one month unpaid leave over coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 10:33 AM
Iran's judiciary says 'CIA spy' will be executed soon in online statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 10:21 AM
UK not planning to cancel mass events, health minister says
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 10:15 AM
Concerts, sports events in UAE canceled, postponed as virus spreads in Gulf
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 10:11 AM
South Korea: 600 new coronavirus cases, three more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 07:03 AM
Netanyahu advisor: There will be defectors from the center-left bloc
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/03/2020 05:16 AM
Arab voter turnout highest since 1999 election
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/03/2020 04:10 AM
China reports 125 new coronavirus cases, down from 202 on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 02:39 AM
Yaakov Litzman: Liberman failed in this election
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/03/2020 12:39 AM
Amir Peretz: Blue and White had an irresponsible campaign
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/03/2020 12:11 AM
Texas mayor declares emergency to keep cruise passengers in quarantine
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 11:59 PM
Netanyahu gets majority in Knesset on night of his wedding anniversary
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/02/2020 10:24 PM
