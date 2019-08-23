Thousands gather throwing stones and explosives at Gaza fence

Nearly 1,500 protestors lined the Gaza border on Friday afternoon throwing stones and explosives along the fence according to Walla.



The protests come after a 17-year-old girl was killed and her brother and father were hurt in a terror attack in the West Bank. The IDF also announced earlier that four suspects, apparently children, crossed the perimeter fence in the northern Gaza Strip, but returned to the Palestinian side of the fence immediately.

