Three MKs banned from Knesset due to possible coronavirus exposure

Agriculture Minister Tzachi Hanegbi and Blue and White MKs Alon Shuster and Ram Ben Barak attended an agricultural event last Wednesday along with a man whose wife has the virus. The man is being tested for the virus and the MKs were told not to come, pending those results.

Shuster and Ben Barak received the message that they should not come before they entered the building. Hanegbi was told when he was in the building immediately before the ceremony, so he got sworn-in, kept his distance from people and left the building.

The Knesset announced on Monday that three MKs would not be permitted in the building until it is clear whether they came in contact with someone who has the coronavirus.